UP couple dies by suicide after families refuse inter-caste marriage
India
A young couple from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh—Gaurav (26) and Kajal (25)—died by suicide on Friday, October 17, 2025, after their families refused to let them marry.
The two reportedly consumed poison at a railway underpass.
Locals found them and called for help, but they were declared dead at the hospital.
Families objected to marriage due to same gotra
Their families objected to the marriage because Gaurav and Kajal shared the same gotra, a traditional rule that still influences some communities.
Police are investigating the case.