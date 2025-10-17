UP couple dies by suicide after families refuse inter-caste marriage India Oct 17, 2025

A young couple from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh—Gaurav (26) and Kajal (25)—died by suicide on Friday, October 17, 2025, after their families refused to let them marry.

The two reportedly consumed poison at a railway underpass.

Locals found them and called for help, but they were declared dead at the hospital.