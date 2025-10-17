Father fined ₹32,000 after son rides bike without license India Oct 17, 2025

A court in Bantwal, Karnataka, has fined Mohammed Anis ₹32,000 after his underage son took his motorcycle out for a ride and got into an accident.

The verdict, delivered on September 26, found Anis guilty under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, which holds parents responsible when minors break traffic laws.

Anis admitted to the charges in court.