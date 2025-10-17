Next Article
Father fined ₹32,000 after son rides bike without license
India
A court in Bantwal, Karnataka, has fined Mohammed Anis ₹32,000 after his underage son took his motorcycle out for a ride and got into an accident.
The verdict, delivered on September 26, found Anis guilty under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, which holds parents responsible when minors break traffic laws.
Anis admitted to the charges in court.
Fined under IMV Act
Anis was fined ₹25,000 under Section 199A(1) of the IMV Act, which targets guardians who let minors drive, plus another ₹7,000 for insurance and vehicle rule violations.
The law can also mean jail time or losing your vehicle registration.