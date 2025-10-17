Mumbai records its hottest October day in 6 years

Weather might flip soon

Looking back, the last time it got this hot in October was in 2019, with the all-time October record set in 2015 at 38.6°C.

IMD says Mumbai will stay mostly dry for the next five days, but Thane could see some light rain or thundershowers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Raigad district is on yellow alert for moderate to heavy rain, so the weather might flip soon.