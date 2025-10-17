Next Article
Mumbai records its hottest October day in 6 years
India
Mumbai felt the heat this Friday, with Santacruz hitting 37°C—about 3°C above normal—and Colaba not far behind at 35.6°C.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz recorded its second warmest October day since 2019, while Colaba recorded its highest October temperature in five years, thanks to sticky humidity.
Weather might flip soon
Looking back, the last time it got this hot in October was in 2019, with the all-time October record set in 2015 at 38.6°C.
IMD says Mumbai will stay mostly dry for the next five days, but Thane could see some light rain or thundershowers on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Raigad district is on yellow alert for moderate to heavy rain, so the weather might flip soon.