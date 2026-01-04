16 bank holidays in January 2026: Check if your city is affected India Jan 04, 2026

RBI has scheduled a total of 16 bank holidays across various cities in India for January 2026, in addition to the usual Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays.

These closures are a mix of national and local festivals, so whether you're planning errands or just want to know when banks are shut in your city, it's worth checking the dates.