16 bank holidays in January 2026: Check if your city is affected
RBI has scheduled a total of 16 bank holidays across various cities in India for January 2026, in addition to the usual Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays.
These closures are a mix of national and local festivals, so whether you're planning errands or just want to know when banks are shut in your city, it's worth checking the dates.
What's happening and where?
Early January kicks off with New Year/Mannam Jayanthi (Jan 2) in Aizawl, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram; Hazrat Ali's Birthday (Jan 3) in Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow; and Swami Vivekananda's birthday (Jan 12) in Kolkata.
Mid-month brings harvest vibes—Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Jan 14) closes banks in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Itanagar; Pongal/Makara Sankranti (Jan 15) hits Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Vijayawada.
Chennai also gets Thiruvalluvar Day (Jan 16) and Uzhavar Thirunal (Jan 17).
Don't miss these dates
Toward the end of January: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday/Saraswati Puja shuts banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata on Jan 23.
Republic Day is Jan 26—a nationwide holiday.
Good news: ATMs and digital banking will still work even when branches are closed!