Indore cop snatches protest bell, sparks meme storm
A video of a policeman grabbing a giant bell from Youth Congress protesters in Indore has blown up online.
The protest, held outside the city's municipal building on January 2, 2026, was about contaminated water in Bhagirathpura that's caused multiple deaths and sent hundreds to the hospital.
Instead of focusing on the water crisis, the cop's bell-snatching move became meme material overnight.
Why is everyone talking about this?
People online are poking fun at how the police seemed more concerned with silencing protests than fixing the actual problem—unsafe drinking water.
The memes also reference Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's recent "ghanta" (bell) comment dismissing concerns about the water crisis.
Meanwhile, officials are now under pressure: courts and human rights groups want answers, and politicians are trading blame as residents keep demanding real solutions.