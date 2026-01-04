Indore cop snatches protest bell, sparks meme storm India Jan 04, 2026

A video of a policeman grabbing a giant bell from Youth Congress protesters in Indore has blown up online.

The protest, held outside the city's municipal building on January 2, 2026, was about contaminated water in Bhagirathpura that's caused multiple deaths and sent hundreds to the hospital.

Instead of focusing on the water crisis, the cop's bell-snatching move became meme material overnight.