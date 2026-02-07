17 Indian students killed in Canada between 2018 and 2025: Government
Between 2018 and 2025, 17 Indian students were killed in violent attacks in Canada, according to the Indian government.
Out of a total of 91 deaths among Indian students there, many were attributed to natural causes, accidents, or medical conditions—but violence remains a real concern.
Canada saw the highest number of violent incidents against Indian students (17 cases), and Canada recorded the highest number of overall student deaths.
What is being done?
The Indian government says its missions in Canada are pushing local authorities for proper investigations and justice.
They're also offering pre-departure risk briefings, help via helplines and the MADAD portal, plus emergency consular support if needed.
Between 2021 and 2025, hundreds of deportations for visa violations were reported from countries like the UK, Australia, Russia, and the US—reminding everyone to keep paperwork in check when studying abroad.