Emma Raducanu reaches 1st WTA final since US Open 2021

Emma Raducanu , the British tennis star, has made it to her first final since her stunning victory at the 2021 US Open . The top seed overcame Oleksandra Oliynykova in a grueling semi-final clash at the 2026 Transylvania Open in Cluj. The match was a tough contest with Raducanu winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 after nearly three hours of play. It was a crucial win for Raducanu.

Match reflection Raducanu praises her opponent after the tough match After the tough match, Raducanu praised her opponent for their performance. She said, "What an incredible match. I think all props to my opponent today. She played incredible, makes it so tricky to put any ball past her." The British player also expressed pride in how she competed and managed the match despite the challenges posed by Oliynykova's unconventional tactics.

Match details A look at the match summary Raducanu broke Oliynykova in the opening game of the second set, taking a 3-1 lead. However, her opponent turned things around with five consecutive games to win the second set, leveling the match at one set all. But Raducanu showed her fighting spirit after trailing 2-1 in the decider and won 16 straight points to take control of the match. She missed two match points on Oliynykova's serve but finally sealed victory behind her own serve.

