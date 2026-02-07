T20 WC: SL replace injured Eshan Malinga with Pramod Madushan

Sri Lanka have announced the replacement of injured pacer Eshan Malinga with Pramod Madushan for the upcoming T20 World Cup . The decision comes after Malinga suffered a shoulder injury during a recent bilateral series against England. The injury forced him to miss the third T20I and raised doubts over his participation in the tournament.

Injury impact Malinga suffered shoulder injury during England series Malinga's injury occurred when he bowled the first ball after a rain break in the second T20I against England. He grabbed his non-bowling shoulder after releasing the ball, collapsed during his follow-through and missed out on the third T20I as well. Meanwhile, Madushan has been selected as a replacement for Malinga in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad.

Player profile Who is Pramod Madushan? Madushan, a medium-pacer, has played 13 ODIs and eight T20Is. He last played a T20I in April 2023 but could now earn a spot in the playing XI. As per ESPNcricinfo, he recently played for Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, taking four wickets in two games at an economy of 7.5. Madushan will strengthen a pace attack led by Matheesha Pathirana and Dushmantha Chameera.

