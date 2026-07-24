J&K Police detain over 2,500 people after head constable killed
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has detained over 2,500 people across the Valley after a police head constable on patrol was killed in Anantnag. The detentions were made on the suspicion that these individuals were overground workers of militants. Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was on duty for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage when he was shot dead by a terrorist on Wednesday.
Retaliatory measures
Homes of 2 suspected militants demolished
In addition to the detentions, the homes of two suspected militants in the Hasanpora and Bijbehara areas of south Kashmir were destroyed early on Thursday, in an action believed to be retribution for the cop's murder.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the move, saying the mass arrests will "transfer the anger" and go against a Supreme Court order, which could further alienate local communities.
Criticism voiced
Abdullah, Mufti condemn mass detentions
"I understand the anguish of the police, but the Supreme Court has issued an order stating that summary action of this kind should not be taken. We witnessed a similar situation after the Pahalgam attack and at that time, I had to speak to the Centre to stop this," Abdullah said.
Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the actions as collective punishment, calling for a more humane approach from the government.
Detention details
Police suspect involvement of a Pakistani terrorist
According to the Telegraph India, police sources said that over 2,500 youths were detained across the Valley, despite the attack taking place in Anantnag.
This included more than 700 from Srinagar and over 200 from Budgam.
The detentions were made on Wednesday, with police claiming they were suspects in connection to militant activities.
The police suspect the involvement of a Pakistani terrorist in the cop's killing.