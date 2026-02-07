2 dead, 2 injured in drunk driving accident in Gujarat
On Friday night in Gandhidham, Gujarat, a speeding car carrying four men, one of whom was driving and whom residents allege were drunk, hit four Maheshwari community members walking on Tagore Road.
Two people died and two others were seriously injured.
The suspects crashed into a divider and then tried to flee the scene.
Maheshwari community protests outside hospital
Locals managed to catch one suspect as he tried to escape, handing him over to police after a scuffle.
The car was seized and officers are checking if alcohol was involved.
Meanwhile, the Maheshwari community protested outside Adipur's Rambagh Hospital, refusing to accept the bodies until all accused are arrested and accusing police of not acting fast enough.
Police have classified the case as a hit-and-run and registered it as rash driving.