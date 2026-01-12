22 Andhra youths freed from Myanmar cyber scam trap
APCID just pulled off a big rescue, bringing home 22 young Indians who were stuck in a cybercrime compound in Myanmar.
These folks thought they'd landed great IT jobs, but instead got forced into online scams.
This is part of APCID's ongoing mission to help people caught up in these fake job rackets across Southeast Asia—so far, they've rescued 120 youths from similar situations.
How the rescue happened—and what's next
The operation was led by top APCID officials with backup from national agencies and ministries.
Those rescued included youths from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and other districts, having been targeted through social media and news agencies.
APCID isn't stopping here: working with international partners, they've helped free over 1,500 Indians recently from global cybercrime rings—showing just how serious they are about fighting these trafficking networks.