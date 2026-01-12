22 Andhra youths freed from Myanmar cyber scam trap

How the rescue happened—and what's next

The operation was led by top APCID officials with backup from national agencies and ministries.

Those rescued included youths from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and other districts, having been targeted through social media and news agencies.

APCID isn't stopping here: working with international partners, they've helped free over 1,500 Indians recently from global cybercrime rings—showing just how serious they are about fighting these trafficking networks.