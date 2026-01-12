Andhra Pradesh government shakes up IAS postings

Who's moving where?

P Sreenivasulu is now Joint Collector of Markapuram (coming from Guntur), and Kathawate Mayur Ashok heads to Guntur as Municipal Commissioner from Visakhapatnam.

Other notable moves: Gopala Krishna Ronanki steps in as Joint Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, while Shrivas Nupur Ajaykumar takes over as Director of Civil Supplies.

New Joint Collectors have also been named for Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur, Anakapalli, and Chittoor districts—and more appointments are expected soon.