Kurnool rolls out 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule for bikers

All about safety, not fines

This new rule is part of National Road Safety celebrations. Petrol stations now display banners reminding everyone: no helmet means no fuel.

Instead of handing out fines, officials want riders to look out for themselves and others.

As Patil put it, wearing a helmet can save lives—most road accident deaths involve two-wheelers.

And as B. Leela Venkata Seshadri from the District Legal Services Authority added, helmets really do make all the difference when it comes to preventing serious head injuries.