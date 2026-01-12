Kurnool rolls out 'No Helmet, No Petrol' rule for bikers
Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh just launched a "No Helmet, No Petrol" policy to push two-wheeler riders to wear helmets.
Announced on January 12, 2026, by Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, the campaign kicked off with a bike rally and is all about making helmet use a habit—not just another rule.
All about safety, not fines
This new rule is part of National Road Safety celebrations. Petrol stations now display banners reminding everyone: no helmet means no fuel.
Instead of handing out fines, officials want riders to look out for themselves and others.
As Patil put it, wearing a helmet can save lives—most road accident deaths involve two-wheelers.
And as B. Leela Venkata Seshadri from the District Legal Services Authority added, helmets really do make all the difference when it comes to preventing serious head injuries.