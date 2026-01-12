Hyderabad man scammed out of ₹27L in fake trading app scheme

How the scam worked & what's happening now

He started with just ₹10,000, but kept transferring more as his "profits" seemed to grow—until his total investment hit ₹27 lakh.

When he tried to withdraw, scammers blocked access and demanded another ₹50 lakh, citing various charges.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Authorities are reminding everyone: always check if trading platforms are SEBI-verified before investing, and report suspicious activity at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.