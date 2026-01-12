Chennai's rare winter chill: Hoodies out, alerts on

Why does this matter?

This chilly twist is thanks to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal, bringing dense clouds, drizzle, and strong winds up to 65km/h.

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for Tamil Nadu with heavy rain expected until January 12.

Things should settle by Pongal, when regular winter—cool nights and warm afternoons—returns.

So if you're in Chennai, keep those hoodies handy just a little longer!