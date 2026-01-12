Next Article
Chennai's rare winter chill: Hoodies out, alerts on
India
Chennai just got a real taste of winter—daytime temperatures dipped to 24°C at Nungambakkam and 25.1°C at Meenambakkam, nearly five degrees below normal.
Locals are bundling up in jackets and sharing their surprise online as the city swaps its usual heat for a cool spell.
Why does this matter?
This chilly twist is thanks to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal, bringing dense clouds, drizzle, and strong winds up to 65km/h.
The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for Tamil Nadu with heavy rain expected until January 12.
Things should settle by Pongal, when regular winter—cool nights and warm afternoons—returns.
So if you're in Chennai, keep those hoodies handy just a little longer!