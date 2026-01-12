Gurugram, Faridabad wake up to rare ground frost as temperatures plunge

Why does it matter?

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for continued severe cold and dense fog over the next two days.

While this frosty weather is actually good news for wheat crops, it's tough on vegetables like potatoes and peas.

Local farmers are feeling the impact—one shared, "When I went to the fields early this morning, it felt like a white sheet had been spread over the crops."

Experts recommend light irrigation to help protect vulnerable crops from frost damage.