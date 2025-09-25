25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Delhi
Delhi Police recently carried out a major operation and arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals living in the city without valid documents.
The action, according to Additional DCP Aishwarya Sharma in the South East District, is part of an ongoing push to tackle illegal immigration in the capital.
Visa overstay and deportation
This crackdown followed specific intelligence about undocumented migrants.
It's not a one-off—earlier cases included two people caught overstaying their visas for nearly a decade, and from January to May this year, authorities identified about 900 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for deportation.
The "push-back" strategy has already sent around 700 people back to Bangladesh in just six months, with police encouraging locals to report any info on undocumented immigrants.