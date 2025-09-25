Chhattisgarh HC acquits man convicted of taking ₹100 bribe

Case affected Awadhiya's family

The long fight in court hit Awadhiya's family hard—his career stalled and finances suffered, affecting his children's education and wellbeing.

His son Akhilesh shared how tough these years were and expressed hope that the judgment would bring some relief to their family.

Even now, they're hoping for better opportunities for Awadhiya's youngest son, Neeraj, whose future was also affected by the drawn-out case.