Chhattisgarh HC acquits man convicted of taking ₹100 bribe
After nearly four decades, the Chhattisgarh High Court has acquitted 83-year-old Jageshwar Prasad Awadhiya, a former bill assistant who was convicted in 2004 for allegedly taking a ₹100 bribe back in 1986.
On September 9, 2025, the court said there wasn't enough proof that he actually demanded or accepted the bribe, overturning his conviction at last.
Case affected Awadhiya's family
The long fight in court hit Awadhiya's family hard—his career stalled and finances suffered, affecting his children's education and wellbeing.
His son Akhilesh shared how tough these years were and expressed hope that the judgment would bring some relief to their family.
Even now, they're hoping for better opportunities for Awadhiya's youngest son, Neeraj, whose future was also affected by the drawn-out case.