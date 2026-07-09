2nd doctor assaulted by Sena corporator resigns due to 'fear' 

Family response

Mhatre arrested

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday evening after surrendering to the police. He was later admitted to Thane Civil Hospital due to health issues. He had earlier denied assaulting the female doctor, insisting that he only hit the doctor's hand to get her off the phone. "I addressed her informally—using the casual 'Tu'—because she is like a daughter to me...While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance, so I tapped her hand."