3 fall prey to tantrik's 'dhanvarsha' promise; consume poisoned laddoos
Three people were found dead inside a parked car near the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Randhir (76), Shiv Naresh (47), and Laxmi (40). They hailed from different parts of the city: Nangli Dairy, Baprola, and Jahangirpuri, respectively. Initially suspected to be a case of suicide due to a lack of external injuries or signs of struggle, police investigations soon revealed otherwise.
Deputy Police Commissioner Sachin Sharma confirmed that Kamruddin, alias "baba," a self-proclaimed tantrik, has been arrested in connection with the case. The police said Kamruddin had lured the victims with promises of financial gains through tantric rituals. "During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lured innocent persons on the pretext of providing 'dhanvarsha [surprise money]' through tantric rituals," Sharma said.
Kamruddin, who ran a tantrik center in Loni, Ghaziabad, would gain the victims' trust and then poison them with laddoos mixed with poison. The trio had visited Loni before the incident and were in touch with Kamruddin during their visits. On the day of the incident, he was also present in their car but left before they were discovered dead.
Sharma said that Kamruddin met Laxmi about two months ago. "Subsequently, she introduced Shiv Naresh and Randhir. He convinced them to perform a 'pooja' for 'dhanvarsha' and asked them to bring ₹2 lakh in cash along with liquor and cold drinks," said Sharma. "...he prepared poison-mixed laddoos and accompanied them in their car" on the day of the murders. "After they became unconscious, he took away the cash and fled from the vehicle," Sharma said.
Motorists observed the car parked in the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover, with three people lying lifeless inside, and called the police. Preliminary analysis revealed that the three died after "ingesting poison," but families of the three insisted that they would have never taken the extreme act. At first, the accused tried to throw off the investigation, but when he was asked for answers, he couldn't give them.