3 fall prey to tantrik's 'dhanvarsha' promise; consume poisoned laddoos 

Three people were found dead inside a parked car near the Peeragarhi flyover in northwest Delhi on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Randhir (76), Shiv Naresh (47), and Laxmi (40). They hailed from different parts of the city: Nangli Dairy, Baprola, and Jahangirpuri, respectively. Initially suspected to be a case of suicide due to a lack of external injuries or signs of struggle, police investigations soon revealed otherwise.

Suspect apprehended Accused lured innocent persons on pretext of providing 'dhanvarsha' Deputy Police Commissioner Sachin Sharma confirmed that Kamruddin, alias "baba," a self-proclaimed tantrik, has been arrested in connection with the case. The police said Kamruddin had lured the victims with promises of financial gains through tantric rituals. "During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lured innocent persons on the pretext of providing 'dhanvarsha [surprise money]' through tantric rituals," Sharma said.

Fatal deception Kamruddin would gain the victims' trust Kamruddin, who ran a tantrik center in Loni, Ghaziabad, would gain the victims' trust and then poison them with laddoos mixed with poison. The trio had visited Loni before the incident and were in touch with Kamruddin during their visits. On the day of the incident, he was also present in their car but left before they were discovered dead.

Police He prepared poison-mixed laddoos Sharma said that Kamruddin met Laxmi about two months ago. "Subsequently, she introduced Shiv Naresh and Randhir. He convinced them to perform a 'pooja' for 'dhanvarsha' and asked them to bring ₹2 lakh in cash along with liquor and cold drinks," said Sharma. "...he prepared poison-mixed laddoos and accompanied them in their car" on the day of the murders. "After they became unconscious, he took away the cash and fled from the vehicle," Sharma said.

