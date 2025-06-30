3 successive earthquakes jolt Andaman Sea; latest measured 4.7 magnitude

Shallow earthquakes, like the ones that struck the Andaman Sea, are often more dangerous than deeper ones. This is because they release more energy closer to the Earth's surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and a higher potential for structural damage and casualties. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) defines shallow earthquakes as those occurring between 0-70km deep.

Recent quakes

Another earthquake in the same region on June 25

On June 25, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman Sea at 1:43am with its epicenter at latitude 9.46°N and longitude 94.07°E. The quake occurred at a depth of 20km. The Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands fall within Seismic Zone V, India's highest risk zone for earthquakes. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt, which extends up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region, is one of the world's most seismically active belts. (ANI)