Video: 4 UP cops dance, drink at criminal's birthday; suspended 

Four policemen in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended after a video surfaced of them partying with a known criminal. The incident took place at the "Rose Bar" during the birthday celebration of history-sheeter Irshad Malik. The party started around midnight and continued till 2:30am. In the viral video, the officers are seen holding beer bottles and dancing with bar girls.
According to India Today, after the video went viral on social media, Nimish Patil, the senior police officer of the Trans-Hindon area, ordered an immediate suspension of the four policemen involved, pending inquiry. The suspended officers include outpost in-charge Ashish Jadaun and constables Amit, Yogesh, and Gyanendra. A departmental probe is currently underway to investigate the incident further. CCTV footage from the bar is also being reviewed as part of this investigation.
यूपी- गाजियाबाद में हिस्ट्रीशीटर इरशाद मलिक की बर्थडे पार्टी थी। UP पुलिस के दरोगा आशीष जादौन, सिपाही योगेश और ज्ञानेंद्र पहुंच गए। हाथ में बियर लेकर डांस गर्ल संग खूब ठुमके लगाए। अब तीनों सस्पेंड हो गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/31cN1Su41V— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 30, 2025