4-year-old girl raped, murdered by 65-year-old man in Maharashtra

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 65-year-old man in Pune district, Maharashtra . The accused, who has a criminal record, was arrested soon after the incident came to light, according to India Today. The police have assured swift justice with plans to file a chargesheet within 15 days and conduct a trial in a fast-track court.

Crime scene Case registered under relevant sections The incident occurred on Friday when the accused allegedly lured the girl with food and took her to a cowshed in the Bhor area. There, he reportedly sexually assaulted her and then killed her. The girl's body was later found hidden inside the shed. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Public outcry Villagers protest, block Mumbai-Bengaluru highway The incident has sparked massive protests from local villagers who blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, demanding strict action against the accused. They also resisted police efforts to move the body for post-mortem examination. Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed that the authorities acted quickly after being informed. He added that the accused works as a daily wager. He works in the villages nearby. He had two cases filed against him in 1998 and 2015, in which he was acquitted.

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