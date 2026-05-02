4-year-old girl raped, murdered by 65-year-old man in Maharashtra
What's the story
A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 65-year-old man in Pune district, Maharashtra. The accused, who has a criminal record, was arrested soon after the incident came to light, according to India Today. The police have assured swift justice with plans to file a chargesheet within 15 days and conduct a trial in a fast-track court.
Crime scene
Case registered under relevant sections
The incident occurred on Friday when the accused allegedly lured the girl with food and took her to a cowshed in the Bhor area. There, he reportedly sexually assaulted her and then killed her. The girl's body was later found hidden inside the shed. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Public outcry
Villagers protest, block Mumbai-Bengaluru highway
The incident has sparked massive protests from local villagers who blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, demanding strict action against the accused. They also resisted police efforts to move the body for post-mortem examination. Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed that the authorities acted quickly after being informed. He added that the accused works as a daily wager. He works in the villages nearby. He had two cases filed against him in 1998 and 2015, in which he was acquitted.
Political response
Political leaders condemn crime, demand strict punishment
Political leaders have also condemned the crime and demanded strict punishment for the accused. Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh slammed delays in implementing the Shakti Act, which he said could have expedited justice in this case. Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule called for "the harshest of harsh punishments" for the accused and requested swift investigation orders from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.