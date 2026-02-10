5 of family found dead in Mathura, suicide pact suspected
What's the story
In a shocking incident, five members of a family were found dead in their home in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Tuesday, NDTV reported. The deceased include a man, his wife, and their three children. The tragedy was discovered when neighbors noticed the family hadn't emerged from their room for an unusually long time. Concerned villagers peered through a window and were horrified to find the family lying motionless inside, after which, they informed the police.
Investigation underway
Video evidence suggests suicide
Upon arrival, the police discovered glasses of milk near the bodies, raising suspicions of poison being mixed with the drink. A forensic team was summoned to collect evidence from the scene. Mahavan Circle Officer Shweta Verma revealed that a video recovered from the house suggests that this was a case of suicide. "Prima facie, it appears that the man first killed his wife and children and then ended his own life," she was quoted as saying.
Ongoing investigation
Police probing family's financial situation
The police are now probing the family's financial situation and social circumstances to find out what could have led to this tragic incident. Senior officers are questioning relatives and neighbors for more information. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations at a district hospital. Forensic findings will play a crucial role in determining the exact cause of death and confirming whether it was indeed suicide or foul play.