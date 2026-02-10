5 of family found dead in Mathura, suicide pact suspected

Investigation underway

Video evidence suggests suicide

Upon arrival, the police discovered glasses of milk near the bodies, raising suspicions of poison being mixed with the drink. A forensic team was summoned to collect evidence from the scene. Mahavan Circle Officer Shweta Verma revealed that a video recovered from the house suggests that this was a case of suicide. "Prima facie, it appears that the man first killed his wife and children and then ended his own life," she was quoted as saying.