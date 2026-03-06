50 Indians evacuated from war-torn Iraq, landed in Delhi
50 people from Karnataka, stuck in the Gulf because of the West Asia conflict, landed in New Delhi early Friday morning. They flew in from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.
The Karnataka chief minister's office confirmed their safe arrival.
The whole evacuation was tricky
The state government team greeted them at the airport with breakfast and arranged a KSRP bus and cars to get everyone to their next flights for Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi.
The whole evacuation was tricky (hundreds were stranded across several countries) and some passengers weren't happy with how slow things moved.
Still, Karnataka officials stepped up to make sure their people got home despite airspace closures and all the chaos in the region.
It's a reminder that support on the ground really counts
This story stands out because it shows how tough it can be for regular folks caught up in global conflicts—and how much difference quick action (or lack of it) makes when you're far from home.
For anyone who travels or has family abroad, it's a reminder that support on the ground really counts when things go sideways.