'This [award] should go to him actually': Samson on Bumrah

Sanju Samson , India's wicketkeeper-batter, credited Jasprit Bumrah 's exceptional performance for his own Player-of-the-Match award in the semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup. India beat England by seven runs to secure a spot in the final. The match took place on a flat pitch at Wankhede Stadium, where 499 runs were scored. Despite the high-scoring nature of the game, Bumrah was instrumental with his economical bowling figures of 4-0-33-1.

Match impact 'This should go to him' Samson, who scored 89 runs off 42 balls in the semi-final, said all credit for the victory should go to Bumrah. "I think the world-class bowler, once-in-a-generation bowler... I think that's what he delivered today," he said after India's win over England. "This [award] should go to him actually. So, if he didn't bowl that way in the death overs, I would not be standing here."

Captain's endorsement Captain Suryakumar Yadav lauds Bumrah India captain Suryakumar Yadav also praised Bumrah for his exceptional bowling in the semi-final. "Absolutely. I mean, you know how capable he is, and what he's done over the years for India," Suryakumar said. He added that Bumrah showed character and pulled the game away from England with his performance today.

Bowling strategy Bumrah turns the tide in India's favor Bumrah dismissed England captain Harry Brook for seven runs with a slower delivery on his first ball. He then bowled two overs at the death, giving away just 14 runs and turning the game in India's favor. His yorkers and low full-tosses were difficult to hit, especially in the 18th over where Jacob Bethell could only manage 17 off 13 balls from him.

Player's journey Samson's aggressive batting leads India to final Samson started as a backup opener but played a key role in India's journey to the final. He scored 97 not out and 89 against West Indies and England respectively in a virtual quarter-final and semi-final. Suryakumar praised Samson for his aggressive batting, saying he knew what he wanted to do as soon as he went into bat. "Even when the wickets fell, he knew the wicket was good, so he kept pressing the pedal," Suryakumar said of Samson's performance.