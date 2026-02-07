51 Naxals, including 34 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh
Big news from Chhattisgarh: 51 Naxals, together carrying a bounty of ₹1.61 crore, surrendered in Bijapur and Sukma districts this week.
Their decision comes under the Poona Margem initiative, which helps former Maoists start fresh by offering financial support and job training.
This wave of surrenders happened as President Droupadi Murmu kicked off the Bastar Pandum 2026 festival and Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Raipur on a three-day visit.
Many who surrendered were women
Inspector General Sundarraj Pattilingam shared that many who surrendered were women—20 out of 30 in Bijapur, and 14 out of 21 in Sukma.
Most said the state's rehab policy was a big reason for leaving militancy behind.
Under Poona Margem, ex-Naxals receive financial assistance, training and help finding jobs to help them move on.
In recent months, sizeable numbers have surrendered statewide—a sign that more are choosing a new path as India pushes for a Naxal-free future.