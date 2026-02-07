51 Naxals, including 34 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh

Many who surrendered were women

Inspector General Sundarraj Pattilingam shared that many who surrendered were women—20 out of 30 in Bijapur, and 14 out of 21 in Sukma.

Most said the state's rehab policy was a big reason for leaving militancy behind.

Under Poona Margem, ex-Naxals receive financial assistance, training and help finding jobs to help them move on.

In recent months, sizeable numbers have surrendered statewide—a sign that more are choosing a new path as India pushes for a Naxal-free future.