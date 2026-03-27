NIA arrests: 6 Ukrainian nationals seek independent translator

Six Ukrainian nationals arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under anti-terror laws have sought an independent translator. The request comes amid fears of bias in their ongoing legal proceedings. The NIA had earlier detained these individuals along with an American citizen under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), alleging a conspiracy to execute terrorist acts against India and breach of foreigners' access regulations.

Court proceedings NIA seeks permission for in-camera proceedings At the same time, the NIA has also sought permission to hold court proceedings at its headquarters, citing national security concerns. The agency stressed the seriousness of the case, saying it is sensitive with national and international implications. A formal FIR was filed on March 13 in connection with these arrests.

Diplomatic row Ukraine demands release of detained citizens The Ukrainian government has lodged a formal protest with New Delhi over the arrests, asking India to immediately release the accused. They said there are no "proven facts" to prove their involvement in illegal activities. The Ukrainian foreign ministry demanded immediate and unimpeded consular access to the detainees. The accused had reportedly entered India on valid visas but traveled to Mizoram without the required Restricted Area Permit.

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