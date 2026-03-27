NIA arrests: 6 Ukrainian nationals seek independent translator
What's the story
Six Ukrainian nationals arrested by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) under anti-terror laws have sought an independent translator. The request comes amid fears of bias in their ongoing legal proceedings. The NIA had earlier detained these individuals along with an American citizen under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), alleging a conspiracy to execute terrorist acts against India and breach of foreigners' access regulations.
Court proceedings
NIA seeks permission for in-camera proceedings
At the same time, the NIA has also sought permission to hold court proceedings at its headquarters, citing national security concerns. The agency stressed the seriousness of the case, saying it is sensitive with national and international implications. A formal FIR was filed on March 13 in connection with these arrests.
Diplomatic row
Ukraine demands release of detained citizens
The Ukrainian government has lodged a formal protest with New Delhi over the arrests, asking India to immediately release the accused. They said there are no "proven facts" to prove their involvement in illegal activities. The Ukrainian foreign ministry demanded immediate and unimpeded consular access to the detainees. The accused had reportedly entered India on valid visas but traveled to Mizoram without the required Restricted Area Permit.
Drone smuggling
Accused involved in illegal drone imports, NIA claims
Earlier, the NIA said that the accused were involved in illegally importing large consignments of drones from Europe to Myanmar via India. These drones were allegedly meant for ethnic armed groups, which are reportedly supporting banned Indian insurgent outfits by supplying weapons and training. The NIA has alleged that the group was planning terror strikes, raising concerns over cross-border threats.