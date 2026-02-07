70 students hospitalized after eating semi-cooked idli, sambar in AP
More than 70 students from a tribal boys' ashram school in Devarapalli, Andhra Pradesh, landed in the hospital on Saturday after eating semi-cooked idly and sambar.
They started feeling sick with vomiting and stomach pain after the meal and were quickly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Health Minister monitoring situation
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav is keeping a close eye on the situation. He's told health officials to make sure all students get proper care and even called for extra doctors if needed.
Food and water samples are being tested to figure out what went wrong.
Incident raises concerns about food safety
Thankfully, all the hospitalized students are now out of danger, according to district officials.
Still, this incident has sparked fresh worries about food safety in remote schools—reminding everyone why strict checks really matter.