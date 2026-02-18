9 senior engineers arrested in ₹960cr Jal Jeevan Mission scam
What's the story
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested nine senior officials in connection with a major corruption scandal involving the Jal Jeevan Mission. The arrests were made by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after early morning raids at several locations, including Jaipur, Barmer, Udaipur, Karauli, and Delhi on Monday. The accused include both serving and retired senior engineers of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).
Corruption details
Tenders worth ₹960 crore awarded based on fake certificates
According to the Indian Express, the ACB's investigation found that two firms allegedly bagged tenders worth around ₹960 crore by submitting forged completion certificates. These certificates were in the name of a third company. The SIT also discovered that fake certificates were used to qualify for major projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. High-ranking PHED officials are suspected of colluding with these firms and manipulating tender conditions in their favor.
Tender manipulation
Corruption running into thousands of crores
The probe further revealed that for large projects above ₹50 crore, site visit certificates were wrongly included in the tender processes. Bidder identities were allegedly disclosed and tenders were withdrawn and reprocessed, leading to abnormally high premiums. These premiums were later approved by senior PHED officials. The authorities believe these irregularities indicate corruption running into thousands of crores.
Investigation team
An SIT was formed to ensure a thorough investigation
After these abnormalities came to light, an SIT was formed under Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Rathod. The team performed extensive technical and documentary analysis before making the arrests. This action comes after a previous case related to alleged corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission, where the ACB had filed a chargesheet against 11 accused and two firms. The accused are currently being interrogated under Additional Director General Smita Srivastava's supervision.