9 senior engineers arrested in ₹960cr Jal Jeevan Mission scam

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested nine senior officials in connection with a major corruption scandal involving the Jal Jeevan Mission. The arrests were made by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after early morning raids at several locations, including Jaipur , Barmer, Udaipur, Karauli, and Delhi on Monday. The accused include both serving and retired senior engineers of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Corruption details Tenders worth ₹960 crore awarded based on fake certificates According to the Indian Express, the ACB's investigation found that two firms allegedly bagged tenders worth around ₹960 crore by submitting forged completion certificates. These certificates were in the name of a third company. The SIT also discovered that fake certificates were used to qualify for major projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. High-ranking PHED officials are suspected of colluding with these firms and manipulating tender conditions in their favor.

Tender manipulation Corruption running into thousands of crores The probe further revealed that for large projects above ₹50 crore, site visit certificates were wrongly included in the tender processes. Bidder identities were allegedly disclosed and tenders were withdrawn and reprocessed, leading to abnormally high premiums. These premiums were later approved by senior PHED officials. The authorities believe these irregularities indicate corruption running into thousands of crores.

Advertisement