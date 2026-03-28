'99% Hindus want out of Congress...will become single-community party': Himanta
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that 99% of Hindu members of the Congress want to leave the party. The statement was made ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly election. In an interview with news agency PTI, Sarma said, "Almost 99 per cent of Hindus want to leave Congress; its disintegration process has already started in the state." He added that after the election results, he expects Congress "will become a single-community party."
Election optimism
Himanta Sarma confident BJP will win
Sarma also expressed his confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win again this year. He said Assam has witnessed massive development on par with larger states, adding 1.65 lakh people have secured government jobs in five years. He said, "This is why elections are being conducted in a festive mood."
Security concerns
Assam CM admits infiltration major issue
Sarma also admitted that infiltration is still a major issue in Assam. However, he said the BJP was ready for the April 9 election. He said, "I say and do whatever I have to. The people are excited to bring BJP back to power." On Thursday, Sarma told ANI, "Who wants to go to Congress? Congress can't form its government in India; it can form it in Pakistan...When Congress forms, it will be in either Pakistan or Bangladesh."
Political response
DK Shivakumar says Sarma polarizing people
Reacting to Sarma's comments, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accused him of "trying to polarize" people. He said Sarma was speaking on his Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, Gaurav Gogoi, whose father, Tarun Gogoi, was a former CM, and Gaurav Gogoi is a sitting MP. Shivakumar was quoted as saying, "He [Sarma] is afraid of my PCC president. So, he is using the PCC president's name."