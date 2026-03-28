'99% Hindus want out of Congress...will become single-community party': Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that 99% of Hindu members of the Congress want to leave the party. The statement was made ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly election. In an interview with news agency PTI, Sarma said, "Almost 99 per cent of Hindus want to leave Congress; its disintegration process has already started in the state." He added that after the election results, he expects Congress "will become a single-community party."

Election optimism Himanta Sarma confident BJP will win Sarma also expressed his confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win again this year. He said Assam has witnessed massive development on par with larger states, adding 1.65 lakh people have secured government jobs in five years. He said, "This is why elections are being conducted in a festive mood."

Security concerns Assam CM admits infiltration major issue Sarma also admitted that infiltration is still a major issue in Assam. However, he said the BJP was ready for the April 9 election. He said, "I say and do whatever I have to. The people are excited to bring BJP back to power." On Thursday, Sarma told ANI, "Who wants to go to Congress? Congress can't form its government in India; it can form it in Pakistan...When Congress forms, it will be in either Pakistan or Bangladesh."

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