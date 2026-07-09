How to get educational transcripts in India

Fees structure

Pay attention to fees involved

Obtaining educational transcripts in India usually comes with a fee, which varies from one institution to another. Generally, the fee ranges between ₹500 and ₹1,500 per copy, depending on the level of education and other factors. It is critical to check the exact fee structure on your institution's website, or by contacting them directly. This way, you can ensure you have the right amount ready for your application.