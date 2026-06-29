Aarogya Setu 2.0 launched in India: Check features, benefits

Initiatives

Digital health initiatives launched

Along with the mobile apps, the government has also launched digital health and interoperability initiatives. These are aimed at improving healthcare delivery, claims processing, standardization, and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem. The National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) will facilitate standardized exchange of health claims among stakeholders. To strengthen interoperability within this ecosystem, a utility that converts payers' insurance plans into standardized Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) bundles has been introduced.