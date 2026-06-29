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Home / News / India News / Aarogya Setu 2.0 launched in India: Check features, benefits
Aarogya Setu 2.0 launched in India: Check features, benefits
It will serve as a single digital gateway for accessing health services

Aarogya Setu 2.0 launched in India: Check features, benefits

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 29, 2026
04:57 pm
What's the story

The Indian government has unveiled the second version of the Aarogya Setu app, along with a host of digital health initiatives. The new platform is designed as a comprehensive personal health record (PHR) application for citizens. It will serve as a single digital gateway for accessing health services, managing personal health records, and promoting the adoption of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) service.

App features

New features of Aarogya Setu app

The revamped Aarogya Setu app will enable users to create and manage their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account). It will also allow access and sharing of digital health records, consent-based health information exchange, AI-powered health insights and smart health reports. Other features include integration with wearable devices, OPD registration through Scan & Register, hospital payments via Scan & Pay, medication reminders, and family health management.

Additional benefits

Find healthcare facilities, doctors, blood banks

The updated app will also help users find healthcare facilities and doctors, ambulance services, blood banks with blood unit availability, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras. It integrates PM-JAY services such as a search for PM-JAY empanelled hospitals, access to AB PM-JAY wallet, and Ayushman CAPF policy details among other healthcare services.

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Upgrade

Upgraded Ayushman app for PM-JAY beneficiaries

The government has also upgraded the Ayushman App into a dedicated one-stop digital platform for beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The revamped app will let beneficiaries access key scheme-related services such as eligibility check, Ayushman Card services, treatment history, hospital search, grievance redressal and beneficiary support.

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Chatbot launch

Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp chatbot

The government has also launched Ayushman Sarathi, a WhatsApp chatbot for PM-JAY beneficiaries. The bot is designed to provide key scheme-related services through a simple conversational interface. This will improve accessibility and strengthen last-mile service delivery.

Initiatives

Digital health initiatives launched

Along with the mobile apps, the government has also launched digital health and interoperability initiatives. These are aimed at improving healthcare delivery, claims processing, standardization, and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem. The National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) will facilitate standardized exchange of health claims among stakeholders. To strengthen interoperability within this ecosystem, a utility that converts payers' insurance plans into standardized Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) bundles has been introduced.

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