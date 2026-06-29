Aarogya Setu 2.0 launched in India: Check features, benefits
What's the story
The Indian government has unveiled the second version of the Aarogya Setu app, along with a host of digital health initiatives. The new platform is designed as a comprehensive personal health record (PHR) application for citizens. It will serve as a single digital gateway for accessing health services, managing personal health records, and promoting the adoption of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) service.
App features
New features of Aarogya Setu app
The revamped Aarogya Setu app will enable users to create and manage their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account). It will also allow access and sharing of digital health records, consent-based health information exchange, AI-powered health insights and smart health reports. Other features include integration with wearable devices, OPD registration through Scan & Register, hospital payments via Scan & Pay, medication reminders, and family health management.
Additional benefits
Find healthcare facilities, doctors, blood banks
The updated app will also help users find healthcare facilities and doctors, ambulance services, blood banks with blood unit availability, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras. It integrates PM-JAY services such as a search for PM-JAY empanelled hospitals, access to AB PM-JAY wallet, and Ayushman CAPF policy details among other healthcare services.
Upgrade
Upgraded Ayushman app for PM-JAY beneficiaries
The government has also upgraded the Ayushman App into a dedicated one-stop digital platform for beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The revamped app will let beneficiaries access key scheme-related services such as eligibility check, Ayushman Card services, treatment history, hospital search, grievance redressal and beneficiary support.
Chatbot launch
Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp chatbot
The government has also launched Ayushman Sarathi, a WhatsApp chatbot for PM-JAY beneficiaries. The bot is designed to provide key scheme-related services through a simple conversational interface. This will improve accessibility and strengthen last-mile service delivery.
Initiatives
Digital health initiatives launched
Along with the mobile apps, the government has also launched digital health and interoperability initiatives. These are aimed at improving healthcare delivery, claims processing, standardization, and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem. The National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) will facilitate standardized exchange of health claims among stakeholders. To strengthen interoperability within this ecosystem, a utility that converts payers' insurance plans into standardized Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) bundles has been introduced.