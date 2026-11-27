Aasha Devi begins hunger strike in Bhojpur demanding police arrests
Aasha Devi has begun a hunger strike in Bhojpur, Bihar, asking for the arrest of police officers linked to her son Bharat Tiwari's death during an alleged police encounter.
She says she no longer trusts the government's promises, sharing, "We have lost faith in the government."
Bharat Tiwari shot by police
Tiwari was shot by police in June while heading to Patna Medical College. Police called him "mentally unsound," but his family insists he stood up for local causes.
So far, only one officer has been arrested despite an ongoing probe.
Devi is frustrated with political leaders and wants full accountability for everyone involved in her son's death.