Government mulls 50% more Lok Sabha seats, delimitation-Census separation: Report
What's the story
The government is considering two major proposals related to the delimitation exercise. These include a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states and separating the process from the Census, according to sources cited by India Today. The proposals are likely to be announced after Friday's Union Cabinet meeting at 1:00pm. This is part of a renewed effort to push forward women's reservation legislation linked to delimitation, which had failed in April due to lack of support in Parliament.
Upcoming session
Special Parliament session to begin on November 30
The Cabinet meeting comes ahead of a special session of Parliament from November 30 to December 3.
The Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will meet from December 2.
Both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13, but the Monsoon Session wasn't formally prorogued.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently supported women's reservation in Parliament and accused opposition parties of stalling the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Amendment challenge
Women's reservation Bill failed in April
The Bill had been defeated in April as the government couldn't get the two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment.
In the 543-member Lok Sabha, at least 361 votes were needed for passage.
With three vacancies, there are currently 540 members in the House.
The ruling NDA has around 320 MPs but needs support from outside its alliance to pass such legislation.
Political shift
Political landscape has changed since then
The political landscape has changed since then, with 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and supporting the NDA.
Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs also joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, increasing the number of defectors from the Opposition to 26.
Despite these changes, additional support is still needed to cross the constitutional threshold for amending legislation related to women's reservation in Parliament.
Key players
Possible hurdles for the government
The DMK (22 MPs) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) with eight MPs could be key players in this numbers game.
The government is also likely to face opposition over alleged SIR irregularities and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
These issues may lead to protests during the special session of Parliament.