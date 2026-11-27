The Cabinet meeting comes ahead of a special session of Parliament from November 30 to December 3.

The Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will meet from December 2.

Both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13, but the Monsoon Session wasn't formally prorogued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently supported women's reservation in Parliament and accused opposition parties of stalling the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.