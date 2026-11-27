US-based techie likely behind bomb threats to BSE, BMC, Bachchan
What's the story
Mumbai police suspect that Sharath Subramanian Shankar, a 28-year-old techie from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, is behind dozens of recent bomb threats. The threats were sent to several locations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, Metro stations, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), courts, schools, and actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow. Shankar was arrested by Tamil Nadu's anti-terrorism squad at Chennai airport in July on his arrival from the US based on Mumbai police's tip-off.
Arrest details
Shankar suspected of sending hoax emails
Per TOI, Shankar is suspected to have sent around 1,500 hoax emails across India in the last two years.
A senior Mumbai police officer said they intend to interrogate him thoroughly once they get his custody.
"Once we obtain his custody, we will thoroughly interrogate him to determine the reason for sending the threats," the officer was quoted as saying by TOI.
Investigation progress
Investigation officer tracked down Shankar by communicating with him
A Mumbai police officer involved in the investigation had tracked down Shankar while communicating with him following a lead from one of his emails.
Unbeknownst to Shankar, he was communicating with a policeman and replied from his personal email ID.
This information helped identify him and was shared with Tamil Nadu police, leading to his arrest upon return from the US.
Threat impact
Protocols followed for each threat email
Each threat email had triggered a standard protocol of evacuating premises and tightening security. Bomb detection squads, sniffer dog squads, and police personnel were deployed.
Some threats even disrupted public services, but all turned out to be hoaxes.
The emails were sent from different accounts using VPNs and other tools to hide the sender's identity, making them hard to trace and slowing down the investigation.
Additional suspect
Another suspect's role under investigation
The role of another suspect, Ankit Shankhwar (24), is also under investigation. He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS for running a network that created and supplied fake email accounts.
The UP ATS claims Shankhwar sold these accounts to a Bangladeshi national and received $50,000 (around ₹47 lakh) from sources in Turkiye and Egypt for supplying them.
Mumbai police are yet to establish his role in the threats.