An investigation is currently underway to determine the source of the AK-47 rifle and its intended recipient.

The arrest comes at a time when security concerns are high over foreign terrorists.

Intelligence reports suggest that around 65 foreign terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir, with about 55 linked to Pakistan-based groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Security forces have intensified operations against foreign operatives with local terrorists in the valley reportedly down to zero.