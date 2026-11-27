Suspected Jaish terrorist arrested in Gujarat with AK-47, 23 rounds
What's the story
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a suspected member of the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The accused was apprehended near a bus stand in Vadodara and is believed to have traveled from Assam. An AK-47 rifle and approximately 23 rounds of ammunition were recovered from him during the arrest.
Ongoing probe
Investigation launched into weapon source and intended recipient
An investigation is currently underway to determine the source of the AK-47 rifle and its intended recipient.
The arrest comes at a time when security concerns are high over foreign terrorists.
Intelligence reports suggest that around 65 foreign terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir, with about 55 linked to Pakistan-based groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Security forces have intensified operations against foreign operatives with local terrorists in the valley reportedly down to zero.
Increased vigilance
Security forces intensify operations against foreign terrorists
Many of these terrorists are believed to have infiltrated from Pakistan recently, with plans to carry out attacks and revive terror networks in the region, India Today reported, citing sources.
In July, the ATS had arrested eight people associated with JeM who were allegedly in touch with Pakistani handlers to set up an active network in Gujarat.
A total of 254 pieces of literature, including the flag of JEM, were recovered from them.