The stock incentives, approved by Qualcomm's board on November 20, are tied to ambitious share-price milestones.

Amon will receive $50 million in stock awards while Palkhiwala will get $15 million.

The company has outlined five share-price milestones: $250, $300, $350, $400, and $500. The first target must be met within two years, while the final $500 target is tied to the fifth year.

Qualcomm's current share price is around $168 after falling over 30% in the last six months.