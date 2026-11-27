Qualcomm chiefs to get $65M stock rewards amid global layoffs
What's the story
Qualcomm has approved a massive $65 million (around ₹600 crore) in stock incentives for its top executives, CEO Cristiano Amon and CFO and COO Akash Palkhiwala. The decision comes despite the company's ongoing job cuts across the globe, including India. The layoffs are part of a strategy to combat a major decline in smartphone demand.
Incentive details
Stock incentives tied to ambitious share-price milestones
The stock incentives, approved by Qualcomm's board on November 20, are tied to ambitious share-price milestones.
Amon will receive $50 million in stock awards while Palkhiwala will get $15 million.
The company has outlined five share-price milestones: $250, $300, $350, $400, and $500. The first target must be met within two years, while the final $500 target is tied to the fifth year.
Qualcomm's current share price is around $168 after falling over 30% in the last six months.
Reward potential
Executives must continue working at Qualcomm for required period
If Qualcomm meets all five share-price targets, Amon and Palkhiwala could earn up to three times the number of shares initially set as their target.
However, they must continue working at Qualcomm for the required period.
The company says these special awards are designed to retain its top executives and reward them if they help increase the company's value.
Job cuts
Qualcomm announced job cuts in October
In October, Qualcomm announced a 'performance-focused reduction' after annual employee reviews.
Amon said in a memo that the layoffs are part of an effort to build 'a stronger performance culture' and address situations where the company "has consistently fallen short of expectations."
The job cuts have affected employees globally, including those in India, where Qualcomm has around 20,000 employees.
Strategic shift
Revenue from smartphone chips fell 26% YoY
Qualcomm is facing pressure in its smartphone business and is trying to expand into other areas such as data center chips, automotive technology, and connected devices.
The company's latest results showed that revenue from smartphone chips fell 26% year-on-year (YoY) to $5.14 billion.
It also reported $332 million in restructuring costs in fiscal 2026.
Despite these challenges, Qualcomm remains committed to its strategic shift, and job cuts are part of this global restructuring effort.