Abhijeet Dipke challenges BJP leaders to show academic degrees
India
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has openly challenged BJP leaders to share their academic degrees after a BJP worker questioned his US education funding.
Dipke responded on social media, saying he's happy to show his scholarship and loan documents, then asked, "Will the emperor show his degree?"
Dipke earned BU master's, leads protests
Dipke explained he earned his master's degree at Boston University through a scholarship and an education loan that he's still repaying.
Since returning to India in June, he's been leading one of the country's biggest protest movements.