Abhijit Dipke questions Jantar Mantar arrests after national flag hoisting
India
CJP activist Abhijit Dipke is calling out the recent detention of his team members, who were taken into custody after hoisting the national flag at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday.
He questioned why protesters are being labeled "traitors" and wondered if arresting people for raising the flag is even legal.
Delhi Police bans Jantar Mantar protests
These arrests happened just a day after the Delhi Police banned protests at Jantar Mantar, suggesting other spots like Ramlila Ground instead.
Dipke called this move "dictatorial," arguing that public spaces belong to everyone, not just the government.
He says CJP will keep protesting and sees Jantar Mantar as a symbol of public resistance, urging people not to be silenced by these actions.