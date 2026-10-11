About 100 detained at Connaught protest by Delhi Police

After urgent appeals, the Supreme Court told authorities to restore metro and railway services in Delhi, keep internet connectivity undisturbed, and restore free movement of people and remove barriers near court areas so people could access justice.

Still, police filed more than 20 FIRs for attempted protests and alleged clashes.

Brittas called out the police for using too much force, saying it was a "flagrant violation of the basic rules."

Ratna Singh, legal affairs head of CJP, added that "fact that this even has to be brought before the Supreme Court is telling. After what happened yesterday, we must ask why the state machinery is being directed to infringe fundamental rights left, right and center."