AC local train in Mumbai breaks down leaving passengers trapped
India
A packed morning air-conditioned local train in Mumbai broke down on Monday, leaving passengers stuck inside sealed coaches with no air-conditioning, lights, or ventilation.
As the airflow systems failed, the atmosphere quickly turned stifling and uncomfortable.
Power supply failure sickens Mumbai passengers
With crowds packed in during rush hour, three women fell unwell from lack of oxygen and one passenger needed hospital care.
Passengers had forced the crew to open the doors between stations just to get some fresh air.
The issue was traced back to a power supply failure, highlighting how these modern trains really need better backup plans for emergencies like this.