India observes national mourning for Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad

National mourning

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 and is credited with transforming the nation into one of the world's richest countries. Under his leadership, Qatar became the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and raised its global profile through diplomacy and international sporting events. In light of his passing, Qatar has declared four days of national mourning starting Sunday, with flags at half-mast across government buildings.