India observes national mourning for Qatar's former Amir Sheikh Hamad
What's the story
India is observing a one-day national mourning on Monday to pay tribute to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar. He passed away at 74 on Sunday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India and there will be no official entertainment activities as part of this observance.
Tribute expressed
PM Modi remembers Sheikh Hamad as a 'visionary leader'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on social media. He described Sheikh Hamad as a "visionary leader" who took Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. The PM remembered him as a "true friend" whom he had the honor of meeting during his last visit to Qatar in February 2024.
Diplomatic gesture
Rijiju to visit Qatar to convey condolences
The MEA also announced that Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, will soon visit Qatar. Rijiju's visit is aimed at conveying condolences on behalf of the Indian government. This move underlines India's commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic ties with Qatar and pays tribute to the late Father Amir.
National mourning
Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013
Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013 and is credited with transforming the nation into one of the world's richest countries. Under his leadership, Qatar became the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and raised its global profile through diplomacy and international sporting events. In light of his passing, Qatar has declared four days of national mourning starting Sunday, with flags at half-mast across government buildings.