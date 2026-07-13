Maharashtra removes over 92 lakh women from welfare scheme

Financial implications

Beneficiaries received ₹14,000cr in assistance before being removed

The beneficiaries who were removed had received around ₹14,000 crore in assistance before their payments were halted. On average, these beneficiaries had availed benefits for nearly 10 months. The scheme was launched ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, and budget allocations and supplementary provisions for the scheme have crossed ₹60,000 crore since its launch. It provides monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to women aged between 21 and 65 years from families with an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh.