'Feels like' temperature touches 50°C in parts of India
What's the story
India is experiencing a new wave of humid heat this week, with "feels like" temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius in several cities. This phenomenon occurs despite actual temperatures being in the mid-thirties (32-37°C). The reason behind this discomfort is a monsoon break, which has led to high humidity levels and stagnant moisture in the atmosphere.
Weather change
Why is this happening?
The southwest monsoon had covered all of India by July 9, bringing much-needed rain. However, the monsoon trough has since shifted north toward the Himalayan foothills. This shift has allowed dry winds to dominate central and western India, resulting in subdued rainfall over these regions. The moisture already present in the soil and atmosphere doesn't disappear with this change; clear skies and stronger sunshine only intensify humidity levels.
City impact
Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Lucknow, and Mumbai are worst-hit
Bhubaneswar is one of the worst-hit cities, where an air temperature of 36°C and 63% humidity give a heat index of 49.9°C. Chennai and Lucknow are also witnessing similar conditions. Coastal and eastern cities like Mumbai are not far behind either; despite an actual temperature of just 32°C, high humidity levels push the heat index to a sweltering 40.4°C.
Weather forecast
What does IMD say?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal maximum temperatures in parts of northwest and northeast India from July 9-15. However, it does not expect classic heatwave conditions across the country. This humid weather may continue for some time as the monsoon remains unsettled over central and southern regions of India.