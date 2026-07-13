'Feels like' temperature touches 50°C in parts of India 

Weather change

Why is this happening?

The southwest monsoon had covered all of India by July 9, bringing much-needed rain. However, the monsoon trough has since shifted north toward the Himalayan foothills. This shift has allowed dry winds to dominate central and western India, resulting in subdued rainfall over these regions. The moisture already present in the soil and atmosphere doesn't disappear with this change; clear skies and stronger sunshine only intensify humidity levels.