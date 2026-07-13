Mild earthquake hits Manipur, no reports of damage or casualties
By Snehil Singh
Jul 13, 2026 08:37 am
What's the story
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook the Kamjong district of Manipur early on Monday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the tremor hit at 6:32am Indian Standard Time, with a depth of 80km. The epicenter was located near Imphal, about 31km east-southeast of the city in the Kamjong district.
Seismic specifics
Tremor recorded at a considerable depth of 80km
The NCS provided the exact coordinates of the earthquake as latitude 24.705 North and longitude 94.222 East. The tremor was recorded at a considerable depth of 80km, which is relatively deep for an earthquake of this magnitude. Despite its strength, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the region after the quake struck Kamjong district in Manipur.