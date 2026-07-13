Mild earthquake hits Manipur, no reports of damage or casualties

Seismic specifics

Tremor recorded at a considerable depth of 80km

The NCS provided the exact coordinates of the earthquake as latitude 24.705 North and longitude 94.222 East. The tremor was recorded at a considerable depth of 80km, which is relatively deep for an earthquake of this magnitude. Despite its strength, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the region after the quake struck Kamjong district in Manipur.