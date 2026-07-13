Thailand: 27 dead, 63 injured in Bangkok pub fire
What's the story
A massive fire broke out at the Na Ladprao pub in northern Bangkok, Thailand, early on Monday. The blaze killed at least 27 people and injured 63 others. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed the death toll and said the cause of the fire is under investigation. He also revealed that a musician performing at the venue saw smoke coming from a circuit breaker before an explosion occurred.
Investigation progress
Many victims found in restrooms
Many of the victims were discovered in the restrooms at the back of the pub. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said 63 people were hospitalized, with 22 in critical condition. The identification process for the deceased is challenging as many were found without IDs or unconscious. An investigation is underway to determine how many people were inside the venue at the time of the fire.
Aftermath measures
Registration point established for relatives
Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Pictures from the scene show charred furniture and a devastated interior of the pub. Officials found several victims near a fire exit and suspect possible obstructions may have blocked the route. A registration point has been established for relatives looking for missing persons.
Personal impact
Similar tragedies in Thailand
Singer Sukanya Wongwongwai said she rushed to the scene after learning her bandmates were performing when the fire broke out. One died, three were hospitalized, and one is missing. This incident isn't isolated, as Thailand has seen similar tragedies before. A 2022 fire at a music pub killed 14 people, and in 2009, a New Year's Eve fire at Santika nightclub killed 66.