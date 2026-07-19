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'Second freedom movement': Wangchuk calls for 'Chalo Sansad' march
Wangchuk's wife has also approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to transfer Wangchuk to a private health center of their choice

'Second freedom movement': Wangchuk calls for 'Chalo Sansad' march

By Snehil Singh
Jul 19, 2026
10:48 am
What's the story

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently under police watch at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, has called for a successful "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament on July 20. In a message released by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, he described the event as India's "second freedom movement." The protest is organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and demands Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged national examination irregularities.

Health concerns

Wangchuk hospitalized on 21st day of hunger strike

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital from Jantar Mantar after his health deteriorated on the 20th day of an indefinite hunger strike.

The police cited Delhi High Court orders and doctors' advice for his hospitalization.

Despite the transfer, CJP organizers confirmed that the "Chalo Sansad" march will go ahead as planned.

Allegations made

Wife Angmo raises alarm over husband's potassium levels

Angmo has raised concerns over the hospital's actions, alleging discrepancies in her husband's potassium levels.

She said, "The hospital told us the potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening." An independent test showed a level of 3.5, which is normal, she added.

She has also approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to transfer Wangchuk to a private health center of their choice.

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Warning issued

CJP founder warns government of consequences

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has also warned the government, saying if anything happens to Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital, "the Modi government will be responsible."

The protest march on July 20 is intended to coincide with the Monsoon session's opening day.

Despite the police operation and hospital transfer, supporters have demanded clarity on Wangchuk's arrest status and access for family and lawyers.

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