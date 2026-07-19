'Second freedom movement': Wangchuk calls for 'Chalo Sansad' march
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently under police watch at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, has called for a successful "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament on July 20. In a message released by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, he described the event as India's "second freedom movement." The protest is organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and demands Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged national examination irregularities.
Health concerns
Wangchuk hospitalized on 21st day of hunger strike
Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital from Jantar Mantar after his health deteriorated on the 20th day of an indefinite hunger strike.
The police cited Delhi High Court orders and doctors' advice for his hospitalization.
Despite the transfer, CJP organizers confirmed that the "Chalo Sansad" march will go ahead as planned.
Allegations made
Wife Angmo raises alarm over husband's potassium levels
Angmo has raised concerns over the hospital's actions, alleging discrepancies in her husband's potassium levels.
She said, "The hospital told us the potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening." An independent test showed a level of 3.5, which is normal, she added.
She has also approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to transfer Wangchuk to a private health center of their choice.
Warning issued
CJP founder warns government of consequences
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has also warned the government, saying if anything happens to Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital, "the Modi government will be responsible."
The protest march on July 20 is intended to coincide with the Monsoon session's opening day.
Despite the police operation and hospital transfer, supporters have demanded clarity on Wangchuk's arrest status and access for family and lawyers.