Adani to meet airlines October 13 on Mumbai T2 cuts
India
Heads up, Mumbai flyers, big changes might be coming.
On October 13, Adani (the airport operator) is meeting airlines to figure out how to cut down flights at Terminal 2 (T2) while Terminal 1 gets a makeover.
This is all about making sure 5 million passengers aren't left in chaos during the construction.
MoCA pauses 265 weekly T2 slots
This meeting follows a Ministry of Civil Aviation intervention on October 6 to pause the proposed discontinuation of 265 weekly international departure slots from T2.
Adani wants a temporary plan to free up space, but airlines are asking for more details, like capacity at both terminals, demand-capacity assessment, and structural safety reports relating to T1.