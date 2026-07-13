After 11-year-old killed at Girnar, Gujarat to use thermal drones
India
After an 11-year-old boy was killed by a lion while trekking in Junagadh, the Gujarat government is rolling out new safety measures at Mount Girnar.
The government will use thermal drones and 25 forest trackers to monitor wildlife and help keep visitors safe.
The tragic incident happened near the start of the popular trek on July 11.
Local officials outline Girnar safety plan
Expect more checkposts at risky spots, "Silence Zones" along stairways to avoid disturbing animals, and a clear safety plan led by local officials.
There's also a push for awareness campaigns so everyone knows how to stay safe.
With six lion-related deaths in recent months, these steps aim to protect both people and wildlife on the hill.